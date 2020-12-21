Healthy Holiday Apps

While holiday parties and festive gatherings will be different this year, there’s no need to skip one of the best parts, the appetizers! Featured are 3 lightened up appetizer ideas that are simple to make and delicious.

Suzanne Farrel MS, RDN with Cherry Creek Nutrition has some great options especially when eating healthier is often top of mind with the coming of the New Year.

3 Recipes1. Mini Eggplant Pizzas

Ingredients

1 Eggplant (medium)

1/4 cup Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Sea Salt & Black Pepper (to taste)

3/4 cup Tomato Sauce

1/2 tsp Oregano

4 ozs Mozzarella Cheese (shredded)

1/2 tsp Red Pepper Flakes (Optional) 2 tbsps Basil Leaves (finely chopped) Directions

Cut the eggplant into equal slices about 1/2 inch thick. Generously brush each side of theeggplant with the oil and season with sea salt and black pepper. Heat a large non-stick pan over medium heat. Cook eggplant in batches until tender and browned about 3 to 5 minutes per side. Meanwhile, turn the broiler on high. Transfer the browned eggplant slices to a baking sheet and top each with tomato sauce, dried oregano and shredded cheese. Broil the eggplant pizzas for 3 to 5 minutes until the cheese is melted, bubbly and browned. Top with red pepper flakes and fresh basil. Enjoy!



2. Baked Honey Garlic Chicken Wings

Ingredients2 lbs Chicken Wings

2 tsps Baking Powder

1 tsp Extra Virgin Olive Oil 2 tbsps Tamari

2 Garlic (cloves, minced)

1 tsp Ginger (minced)

2 tbsps Honey

1/2 tsp Sesame Oil

2 tsps Sesame Seeds

Directions Preheat the oven to 400F and line a baking sheet with parchment paper. In a large bowl, add the chicken wings, baking powder and oil. Mix until the wings are coated. Spread the wings out on the baking sheet evenly and bake for 35 to 40 minutes. In a small saucepan over medium-low heat add the tamari, garlic and ginger. Sauté for 1 to 2 minutes, then add the honey and heat over low heat until the sauce reduces slightly, approximately 3 to 4 minutes. Remove from the heat and add the sesame oil. In a large bowl, toss the chicken wings with the sauce to coat. Garnish with sesame seeds. Serve and enjoy!

3. Avocado Chickpea Hummus Ingredients1 Avocado (medium, peeled and pit removed) 1 cup Kuner’s® Chickpeas (drained & rinsed)1 Garlic (clove)

1 tsp Dijon Mustard1/4 tsp Sea Salt3 tbsps Lemon Juice

2 tbsps Water

1/4 cup Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Directions

Add the avocado to your food processor along with the chickpeas, garlic, Dijon mustard,sea salt, lemon juice and water. Turn food processor on and blend until avocado and chickpeas mostly smooth. Scrape down the side of the bowl as needed. When the hummus is mostly smooth, slowly stream in olive oil. Let the food processor blend for about a minute until very creamy. Season with additional salt or lemon juice if needed. Store in the fridge until ready to eat. Serve with crackers and enjoy!