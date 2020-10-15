Halloween doesn’t have to be all about the candy! Especially if Trick-orTreating isn’t happening this year.



Best-selling cookbook author, Amy Lacey, of Cali’Flour Kitchen Cookbook and founder of Cali’Flour Foods – shows us how to make her favorite fun and healthy Halloween Treats the whole family will love.

Ingredients:

4 Cali’flour Foods Flatbreads

5 Cheese Sticks

Pizza Sauce

Green Olives

FOR THE FLATBREADS:

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees with the vented pan inside. Once heated, take the vented pan out and spray with nonstick cooking spray. Place frozen flatbreads on a vented pan and cook for 10-12 minutes. Let cool 5 minutes. Add sauce and slices of cheese and place back in the oven on broil until cheese is melted.

FOR THE TOPPINGS

Add olives as “eyes” and enjoy!

– Spider Hot Dogs (paleo, gluten free, grain free)

Ingredients:

4 Teton Waters Ranch 100% Grass-Fed Beef Hot Dogs or Sausages

For the Dough:

1/4 cup coconut flour

1/4 cup flaxseed meal

1 teaspoon grass-fed gelatin

1/4 teaspoon salt

3 tablespoons almond milk

1 large egg

1 teaspoon honey (optional)

2 slices black olives, cut in half

4 grape tomatoes, ends cut off

Preparation:

Preheat the oven to 375°F and line a small sheet tray with parchment paper. Set aside.

Cut the hot dogs into spiders. Leave 1 inch in the center completely intact. Cut each side into quarters by making two cuts each. Set aside.

Make the dough. In a medium bowl, combine the coconut flour, flax seed meal, gelatin and salt. Mix well. Add in the almond milk, egg and honey (if using). Mix

until well combined and dough holds together. Divide into 4 equal portions. Take each piece and patty it into a strip about 1/3 inch thick and wrap it around the middle part of a hot dog. Squeeze to make sure it’s tightly sealed. Repeat with remaining dough and dogs.

Cut the ends of the grape tomatoes and use those as the eyes. Gently press them in. Use the black olive half and the smiley face. Bake 17-19 minutes, until legs have separated and dough is golden brown.

Pumpkin Pie Protein Smoothie

– healthy fats, anti-oxidants, gut-friendly probiotics

– Great way to use leftover pumpkin

Ingredients

* 1 Frozen Banana

* 1/2 c Maple Hill Greek yogurt

* Dash of vanilla

* 1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon

* 1/4 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice

* 1/2 cup skim milk

* 2/3 cup pumpkin puree

* 1 c ice

Directions

Blend all ingredients in the blender & enjoy

Candy confetti pizza (sneak in veggies with your candy!)

INGREDIENTS

1 Plain Cali’flour Pizza Crust

¼ c cookie butter

½ c mini M&M candies

¼ c toasted coconut

Confetti Pizza

PREPARE PIZZA CRUST

Pre-bake the Cali’flour Crust as instructed in an oven at 375-400 on a vented pizza pan, pizza screen, or on a non-stick cookie sheet lined with parchment paper for 12-14 minutes. Remove from oven and let rest for a minimum of 10 minutes.

ASSEMBLE PIZZA

On prepared crust spread cookie butter to edge of crust. Top with M&M candies and coconut. Serve and enjoy!

