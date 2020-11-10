Healthy Fall Slow Cooker Meals

With cooler temperatures upon us, it’s the perfect time to whip out the slow-cooker. Not only is it a super convenient time-saver, it’s a great way to include nutritious foods that can help support the immune system this time of year, heart health, digestion and weight management.
Our nutrition expert, Suzanne Farrell shares three of her go to slow cooker soups that’s not only great for the fall but healthy as well.
Slow Cooker Black Bean Soup
11 ingredients · 4 hours · 6 servings
Directions
- Combine all ingredients together in your slow cooker. Cook on high for 4 hours, or on low
for 6 hours.
- Pour approximately half the soup into a blender (or use an immersion blender) and blend
into a smooth puree. Be sure to leave a spot for the steam to escape. Add the pureed
soup back into the slow cooker and mix everything well. Ladle into bowls, top with
desired toppings and enjoy!
Notes
Leftovers
Refrigerate in an airtight container for up to four days. Freeze for up to two months.
Toppings
Cilantro, avocado, sour cream, yogurt, cheese, salsa and/or tortilla chips.
Stove Top
If you don’t have a slow cooker, or if you need to increase the servings above 6 and your
slow cooker is too small, make it on the stove top in a large stock pot instead. Add all
ingredients to the pot and bring to a boil. Once boiling, reduce to a simmer. Cover and let
simmer on low for an hour before blending.
Ingredients
2 tbsps Extra Virgin Olive Oil
1 Yellow Onion (finely diced)
2 stalks Celery (diced)
1 Carrot (large, chopped)
3 Garlic (cloves, minced)
1 tbsp Cumin
1/2 tsp Cayenne Pepper
6 cups Black Beans (about 3 cans Kuner’s®,
drained & rinsed)
3 cups Diced Tomatoes
2 cups Water (or Broth)
1 Lime (juiced)
Slow Cooker Sausage, Kale, & Chickpea Soup
9 ingredients · 4 hours · 6 servings
Directions
- Add all ingredients, except the chickpeas, to the slow cooker and cook on high for at
least 4 hours, or on low for 8 to 12 hours.
- Once it’s cooked through add in chick peas and stir to combine.
- Divide into bowls and enjoy!
Notes
Leftovers
Refrigerate in an airtight container up to 3 days, or freeze if longer.
Broth/Water
To decrease sodium, can use combination of 3 cups water + 3 cups broth (chicken or
vegetable). Also add more liquid as desired.
No Brown Rice
Use pearled barley, pearled cous cous, or quinoa instead.
Ingredients
9 ozs Organic Chicken Sausage (about 3 links,
sliced up)
1/2 Yellow Onion (medium, diced)
2 Carrot (medium, diced)
2 stalks Celery (diced)
4 cups Kale Leaves (chopped)
2 cups Chickpeas (about 1 can Kuner’s®,
drained & rinsed)
6 cups Organic Chicken Broth (or water)
1 tsp Sea Salt
1/2 cup Brown Rice (dry, uncooked)
Slow Cooker Lentil Chili
15 ingredients · 5 hours · 6 servings
Directions
- Add lentils, onion, bell pepper, carrot, garlic, chili powder, cumin, paprika, tomatoes,
tomato paste, vegetable broth, sea salt and pepper to your slow cooker. Stir well to
combine.
- Cover and cook on low for 6 to 7 hours, depending on the strength of your slow cooker.
Once it is cooked through, add the kidney beans and stir to combine.
- Ladle into bowls and top with avocado and cilantro (optional). Enjoy!
Notes
Likes it Spicy
Add one chopped jalapeno pepper.
More Flavor
Add the juice of one lime to the slow cooker just before serving.
No Beans
Use lentils only.
Leftovers
Store leftovers in the fridge for up to five days, or freeze for longer.
Broth
Use chicken broth instead if preferred.
Ingredients
1 cup Dry Red Lentils (rinsed, uncooked)
1 Yellow Onion (medium, diced)
1 Red Bell Pepper (chopped)
1 Carrot (chopped)
3 Garlic (cloves, minced)
1 tbsp Chili Powder
1 tsp Cumin
1 tsp Smoked Paprika
3 1/2 cups Diced Tomatoes (from the can with
juices- about 2 cans)
2 tbsps Tomato Paste
2 cups Organic Vegetable Broth
Sea Salt & Black Pepper (to taste)
1 3/4 cups Red Kidney Beans (about 1 can
Kuner’s®, drained and rinsed)
1 Avocado (optional, sliced)
1/4 cup Cilantro (optional, chopped)