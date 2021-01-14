Healthy Easy One Pan Sheet Meals

Local Registered Dietitian and award-winning recipe developer, Mackenzie Burgess puts together a delicious, easy and best of all FAST (under 30 minutes) healthy sheet meals to help parents maximize their time.

Sheet Pan Salmon: Serves 4

Ingredients:

● 3 tablespoons honey

● 3 tablespoons Dijon mustard

● 1 tablespoon fresh thyme, finely chopped

● 1 tablespoon fresh rosemary, finely chopped

● 1/4 teaspoon salt

● 1/8 teaspoon black pepper

● 1/2 cup nuts of your choice, coarsely chopped, (walnuts, almonds, pecans, pistachios, or a mixture)

● 1 pound salmon

● 4 cups broccoli florets

● 1 tablespoon olive oil

● Lemon wedges, optional

Instructions:

1. Preheat oven to 425 degrees and line a large sheet pan with foil. In a small bowl mix together honey, dijon mustard, thyme, rosemary, salt, and pepper.

2. Place salmon on the sheet pan and spoon the honey glaze evenly over the salmon until completely coated but not running off of the salmon. (You may end up with some extra glaze. You can save this for drizzling over the salmon at the end.) Press chopped nuts on top of the glazed salmon.

3. Toss broccoli with olive oil and place onto the same sheet pan.

4. Bake everything for 12-15 minutes, or until fish flakes easily with a fork. Serve with lemon wedges on the side, if desired.

5. Store any leftovers in an airtight container in the fridge for up to two days.

Sheet Pan Jambalaya: Serves 4

Ingredients:

● 1 yellow onion, sliced

● 1 green pepper, sliced

● 1 red pepper, sliced

● 1 yellow pepper, sliced

● 4 Teton Waters Ranch Spicy Andouille Sausage links, sliced

● 2 garlic cloves, minced

● 1 1/2 tablespoons reduced-sodium Creole seasoning, divided

● 2 1/2 tablespoons olive oil, divided

● 1/2 pound raw shrimp, peeled and deveined

● 1 cup cherry tomatoes, halved

● 2 cups cooked brown rice

Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 425°F and line a large sheet pan with foil. Add the onion, bell peppers, sausage, and garlic to the sheet pan. Season with 1 tablespoon Creole seasoning and 2 tablespoons of olive oil. Mix everything together until coated. Bake for 8 minutes, or until sausage begins to brown.

2. While sausage is cooking, season shrimp and tomatoes with remaining 1/2 tablespoon Creole seasoning, 1/2 tablespoon olive oil, and stir to coat. Add the seasoned shrimp and tomatoes to the same sheet pan. Return everything to the oven for 5-7 minutes, until the shrimp turns pink.

3. Remove from the oven and add the cooked rice over top. Mix everything together and enjoy hot. Store any leftovers in an airtight container in the fridge for up to two days.