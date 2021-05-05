Healthy Cinco De Mayo recipes

Lifestyle expert, Jennifer Sloan says you don’t have to skip out on all the delicious food for Cinco De Mayo. She has a few simple and healthy ways to celebrate Cinco de Mayo that are keto-friendly.

You can create a really fun taco bar that only takes a few minutes. But the taco shells instantly add calories and carbs and a lettuce cup or wrap only goes so far. So Jenn suggest swapping out cauliflower tortillas – they truly take on the flavor of whatever you pile on and have very low net carbs.

To recreate those restaurant quality sauces, Sloan substitute her sauces with yogurt instead of saucer cream, because it has a great consistency for sauces and helps you sneak in additional nutrition and probiotics.

You cannot celebrate Cinco de Mayo without a margarita! Use a favorite lemon or lime sparkling water. If you have a lime or an orange on hand, squeeze in some fresh juices. The salted rim and lime wedge will keep it feeling restaurant worthy!