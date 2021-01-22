Healthy beer for the New Year

Now that we’re past the indulgences of the holidays, many folks are participating in Dry January. But right now, Colorado craft breweries need your support!



Dave Bergen with the Colorado Brewers Guild has rounded up several low calorie lagers, IPAs and hard seltzers so that you can still imbibe—guilt free.



All of these beers are under 110 calories, low carb and low ABV. IPAS Tivoli Brewing’s Better Day IPA is a 4.1% ABV beer that comes in at 95 calories and 2.7 grams of carbs. Pikes Peak Brewing’s Thin Air IPA comes in under 100 calories and under 2 grams of carbs and only 4% ABV. Lagers Elevation Beer Company’s Low Light Lager is a collaboration with Monarch Mountain (available there too) At 3.8% ABV, this crispy boi clocks in at 101 calories and 5.3 grams of carbs. Dry Dock Brewing’s Dayboard Lager is a refreshing beer that’s low in calories (110 calories, 3 grams of carbs) but full of flavor

Wiley Roots’ “Nearly Dry” for (nearly) Dry January is 109 calories, 3.5 carbs, and only 3.5% Alcohol by Volume.



Hard Seltzers Joyride Brewing – BoozeWater Hard Seltzer (pineapple and passionfruit)

Epic Brewing’s Pakkā Hard Seltzer line includes Hard Coconut Water, comes in at 5.0% ABV, the hard seltzer, 99 calories per can and 2 grams of sugars. Oskar Blues Brewery’s Wild Basin Boozy Sparkling Water has a new line of cocktail-inspired mixed packs (Fruity Sangria, Mango Mai Tai, Habanero Piña Colada and Bitter Citrus Spritz). Each 12-oz can is 100 calories and 1 gram carb. Dry Dock Brewing’s Mysters Hard Seltzers is a line of hard seltzer that are 110 calories and 2 grams of carbs. Flavors: Ginger Lime, Sour Raspberry, Pineapple Coconut and Apricot.