It’s that time of year, the hustle and bustle of back to school time. Whether you have time to sit down for a healthy breakfast or you’re in a mad dash to get out the door, Jennifer Sloan is here with some easy nutritional breakfast for the whole family.

Breakfast has the biggest impact when it contains protein, fiber and healthy fats. And these ideas all deliver. Today Jenn is doing breakfast chia pudding and it could not be easier! The basic chia pudding is just 3 ingredients. Milk or kefir, chia seeds and sweetener of your choice. From there you can add any of your favorite fruits or flavors to mix it up. Refrigerate overnight and up to 7 days. Grab a jar and go. Chia seeds are packed with fiber, protein and omega 3s. Use 100% grass-fed organic milk to add even more nutrition. I love Maple Hill milk or kefir, which is the gold standard of dairy. All Maple Hill milk comes from a network of small family farms where cows eat only grass, never grain, are out on pasture every day regenerating the land. Their farmers are paid fairly. It’s better for you, better for the cow, better for the land and better for the farmers. Learn more at MapleHill.com.

Breakfast Chia Pudding

2 Tbs Chia seeds

½ cup Maple Hill 100% grassfed organic milk or kefir

1 tsp honey, maple syrup or your favorite sweetener

Your favorite mix-ins. My favorites: 1 Tbs cocoa powder + vanilla to make a chocolate pudding that tastes like dessert! Sliced bananas + vanilla + cinnamon + walnuts Berries Shredded unsweetened coconut Nut butter Jelly or jam

Pour chia seeds and milk into a jar or other small container you can pop into the refrigerator. Stir chia seeds and milk well to combine.

Add sweetener and stir for 30 seconds to dissolve.

Let rest 5 mins and stir again, then refrigerate 2 hours or overnight.

Add your favorite toppings, stir and enjoy! Will stay fresh up to 7 days in an airtight container in the refrigerator.

Next up, put your sheet pans to work to make breakfast a breeze. For make ahead breakfast sandwiches or wraps, instead of cooking eggs individually, mix all of your favorite ingredients and pour into a buttered sheet pan and bake. My favorite protein to add is Teton Waters Ranch breakfast sausages. They’re actually made with 100% grassfed and finished beef and spices and nothing else. Packs tons of protein but no sugar or junk and they’re precooked to make it super easy. When you bake it – you basically make a sheet pan omelet you cut into circles, squares or rectangles then use to make your favorite breakfast sandwich. Toast English muffins or bread, layer with a slice of cheese and eggs, then refrigerate or freeze. Just reheat in the microwave on your way out the door. You can also make breakfast wraps or burritos this way. Add spinach, kale, peppers, mushrooms – whatever you like for added nutrition.

Make Ahead Breakfast Sandwiches or Wraps

10 eggs

¼ cup Maple Hill 100% grassfed organic milk

½ tsp kosher salt

¼ tsp black pepper

Your favorite mix-ins! My favorites: Teton Waters Ranch 100% Grassfed Beef Breakfast Sausages Sautéed spinach Sautéed onions Roasted red pepper Cherry tomatoes, halved Shredded cheddar cheese

English muffins, whole grain bread or tortilla

Sliced cheese if desired

Preheat oven to 375 degrees and use Maple Hill grassfed organic butter to grease a 9×13 sheet pan or cake pan well so the eggs do not stick.

Mix eggs and milk and whisk well, add salt and pepper.

Add your mix-ins and stir to combine.

Pour egg mixture onto the pan. Bake for 25 minutes so the eggs are firm in the middle. Let eggs cool before you begin to cut them.

If enjoying immediately, toast your bread or English muffin. If freezing or refrigerating, skip that step!

Use a round glass, mason jar lid or circle cookie cutter to cut your eggs into circles if using English muffins or cut into rectangles for wraps or traditional sandwiches.

Build your wrap or sandwich with egg and cheese. Wrap each with parchment paper then wrap tightly with foil. Refrigerate or freeze.

To reheat from fridge, remove foil and microwave for 1:45 on medium power, flipping halfway. From frozen, remove foil and microwave for 3:30 on medium power, flipping halfway.

Another creative idea, use that same sheet pan idea for make ahead pancakes! Use a pancake mix with added protein and mix with Maple Hill milk instead of water for a great texture and more nutrition. Pour your mix into a sheet pan lined with parchment paper, then add your favorite toppings and bake. Add blueberries, bananas, chocolate chips, whatever you like. Once it’s baked you can slice into squares that can be taken on the run.

Sheet Pan Pancakes

4 cups of your favorite pancake mix. I like Kodiak Cakes for the added protein.

3 ½ cups of Maple Hill 100% Grassfed organic milk

2 eggs

2 tsp vanilla

Your favorite toppings! Some of my favorites: Sliced bananas Walnuts Berries Nut butter and jelly Dark chocolate chips Sprinkles



**Halve this recipe for 9×13 pan

Preheat oven to 375 degrees and use Maple Hill grassfed organic butter to grease a full sheet pan well so the pancakes do not stick, or line pan with parchment paper. In a large mixing bowl whisk together pancake mix, milk, eggs and vanilla. Let batter sit 3-5 mins to thicken up and release bubbles Pour batter onto your sheet pan. Top with your favorite toppings! Bake 15-20 minutes until lightly brown on top. Cut into squares for enjoying on the go and store extras in the refrigerator.

One more quick idea! These cute little waffle makers are everywhere. You can easily make a ton of waffles ahead of time, refrigerate or freeze then toast to reheat. But! You can also do a super easy low carb breakfast on the run. Mix one egg, a little milk, shredded cheddar cheese and a protein, like Teton Waters Ranch breakfast sausages – and pour into the mini waffle maker. Just a few minutes and you’ve got a protein packed, low carb waffle omelet to take on the go. You can easily make these ahead and heat them up quickly in the microwave on the way out.

Low Carb Breakfast Chaffles

1 egg

2 TBS Maple Hill 100% Grassfed organic milk

½ cup shredded cheese, cheddar or mozzarella work well

Salt and pepper to taste

Your favorite mix-ins Teton Waters Ranch 100% grassfed beef breakfast sausage Diced bacon Slice of tomato Sautéed spinach Roasted red peppers Diced jalapeno or green chilies Herbs, like oregano



**This makes 2 chaffles. Scale up the recipe to make a batch and keep them in the fridge!

Preheat a mini waffle maker Whisk together eggs and milk, stir in salt, pepper and cheese. Use a pat of butter or avocado oil spray to grease the waffle maker Pour about ¼ cup of your egg mixture onto the waffle maker. Less is more as it puffs up and expands as it cooks! Sprinkle on your favorite toppings, then let cook for about 30 seconds – 1 minute before you close the lid. Cook one more minute, remove carefully (it will be hot!), let cool and enjoy! Store extras in the refrigerator.