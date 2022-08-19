Back to school means back to a routine and that includes eating right. Registered Dietitian, Jessica Crandall has some easy to go ideas for those after schools and go to snacks for young athletes.

Jessica recommends limiting those added sugars like sodas, sports drink and juices, instead consume for water and or milk for calcium.

Focus on nutrient rich foods like produce and protein and healthy cards. Another important tip is to have good portion control. Be a role model by teaching good health habits.