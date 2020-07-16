Vitalant is recruiting blood donors through the ‘Someone Saved Challenge’

DENVER (KDVR) – Vitalant blood donation centers and Metro Denver Crime Stoppers have partnered to create a blood donation effort called the “Someone Saved Challenge.”

“You go donate blood at a center or a blood drive, you snap a photo of yourself donating and then you use the hashtag “SomeoneSaved.” And then you nominate someone you know to also do the same,” said Brook Way, Vitalant spokesperson.

Blood donations have become especially important during the pandemic.

“A lot of blood drives are canceled and now with the summer months, we are seeing a decrease in blood donations,” said Way.

For the entire month of July, Vitalant blood centers have one goal: five gallons of blood,

“NexGen and Metro Denver Crime Stoppers set the goal of five gallons for this challenge, but you know, we want to go above that,” said Way.

Donation centers are taking extreme caution to ensure volunteers are in a safe and healthy environment.

“As long as I am healthy enough to donate blood, then I might as well do that and help people who aren’t lucky enough to be healthy right now,” said Molly Ferensic, a volunteer blood donor.

“The whole goal of donating blood is to save lives,” said Way.