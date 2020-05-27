Ultimate Tag on Fox31 Wednesdays

Health

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AFAA Fitness Instructor Joana Canals and her son Tanner train like contestants on the new Fox show Ultimate Tag. They show you what it takes to train at home. Ultimate Tag is hosted by the Watt brothers and airs Wednesday at 8pm MST.

Share this story

Most Read

Top Stories

More Home Page Top Stories