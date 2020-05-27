Ultimate Tag on Fox31 Wednesdays

BOULDER (KDVR) -- Boulder chef and restaurant-owner, Hosea Rosenberg, is used to tough challenges. He's currently navigating his 2 restaurants, Santo and Blackbelly, through COVID-19, he won Top Chef season 5 but now he's facing his toughest challenge yet. His 2-year-old daughter Sophie was diagnosed with an extremely rare progressive genetic disorder called multicentric carpotarsal osteolysis (MCTO). Only 30 people in the US are currently diagnosed with MCTO. It's a…