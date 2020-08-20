Toxic algae warning for Colorado waterways

COLORADO (KDVR) – Many Colorado waterways are experiencing natural algae blooms which can be harmful to dogs and people, warns the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

“If you suspect toxic algae is present, do not let your kids, pets, or livestock touch or drink the water — when in doubt, stay out,” said Kristy Richardson, state toxicologist. “If any person or animal has had contact with the water, make sure they shower immediately and watch for symptoms.”

Toxic algae has been found in Cherry Creek State Park, Prospect Lake in Colorado Springs, Steamboat Lake and Barr Lake this summer.

Pets can die within hours of consuming the algae. Kids can get sick and experience symptoms including a headache, diarrhea, weakness and liver damage.

The blue-green algae is easy to identify. It basically looks like a layer of blue-green film going along the shoreline of a beach.

What to do if you see toxic algae:

Keep kids and animals out of the water.

Don’t swim or wade.

Don’t drink the water and know it’s never safe to drink water from lakes or rivers.

When boating, avoid the areas with the algae.

Clean fish well with potable water, and discard the guts.

Contact poison control at 1-800-222-1222, or a health care provider, if people or animals have symptoms.

If you or your pet comes into contact with the algae, you’re urged to call a doctor or a veterinarian.