Thornton woman who got heart transplant after COVID says new app helps her find appointments

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Iliana Hernandez spends a lot of time at UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital in Aurora. The 32-year-old from Thornton has lived with a heart condition for years. Last March, she contracted COVID and spent 22 days in the hospital.

“I wouldn’t wish COVID on my worst enemy. It was really scary,” she said.

But her battle with COVID led to a new and even bigger problem. Doctors told Hernandez that she needed a heart transplant.

“They would say COVID just beat up your heart even more,” she said.

So when a heart became available Aug. 4, she had the operation.

“Sometimes I feel bad because somebody else isn’t alive, and I am alive, but I feel really lucky,” she said through tears.

It’s an emotional time and Hernandez is grateful that she can continue to care for her 14-year-old daughter. She’s also grateful for new technology available on the UCHealth app that helps her navigate her way around the hospital.

Patients follow a line with a blue dot taking them to their location.

“The app just kind of walked me to it, and it was really easy,” she said.

UCHealth partnered with Pointr, an indoor positioning technology developer. The app covers 60 floors, and offers door-to-door guidance for patients and visitors.