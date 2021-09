GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (KDVR) -- A new report out Friday from investigators with the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment found that the 6-year-old Wongel Estifanos was not wearing a seat belt when she died on the Haunted Mine Drop Ride at Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park earlier this month.

According to the report, Estifanos was sitting on the two seat belts instead of wearing them across her lap before the Haunted Mine Drop ride took off.