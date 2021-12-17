Terrell Davis-DEFY

Health

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Former Broncos player Terrell Davis now calls Denver home. He recently moved back since leaving in 2001. He says these days his family comes first, he has also started a new company called DEFY which consists of Performance Water and Performance products anyone can benefit from. You can purchase the products at King Soopers, Sprouts or DrinkDefy.com. DEFY is Woman owned, black owned and veteran owned. Check it out on their packaging.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Read

Top Stories