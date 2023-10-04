DENVER (KDVR) — Debra Ellis was diagnosed with breast cancer in January 2020. After surgery, chemotherapy and radiation, she is now a proud breast cancer survivor.

“I am doing well!” she said.

But even with a good job and medical insurance, she said there were financial impacts from her breast cancer fight.

“I have insurance and I had to pay $3,000 out of pocket, which is not small,” she said. Ellis had to miss work, get transportation, pay for copays and more, and she’s not alone.

“We hear from single moms all the time who are having to make choices between putting food on the table and paying for their treatments,” said Corrina Steiger, Colorado executive director for Susan G. Komen.

“We have found that more than half of people impacted by breast cancer are going to experience some form of financial toxicity,” Steiger said.

Susan G. Komen grants for breast cancer patients

To address that need, Susan G. Komen gave more than $9 million to more than 16,000 patients who qualified across the country last year.

“The Susan G. Komen financial assistance program gives small cash grants directly to patients so they can choose where they need it the most. Is it paying for a babysitter so they can go to a follow-up appointment? Is it paying for gas in the car?” she said.

Events like the Komen Colorado More than Pink Walk help fund grants like that, along with research and more.

KDVR and KWGN are proud media sponsors of the Komen Colorado More than Pink Walk on Sunday, Oct. 8. The opening ceremony starts at 9 a.m. at Civic Center Park in Denver.

There is still time to donate or register.