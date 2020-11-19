Some Coloradans feel lonely after canceling holiday plans; here’s how to maintain your mental health

DENVER (KDVR) — With the number of COVID-19 cases increasing rapidly and restrictions tightening, many people are canceling their big Thanksgiving plans. For some, that can lead to feelings of isolation and loneliness.

“People’s holiday plans have been upended,” said Glenn Most, the executive director of West Pines Behavioral Health in Wheat Ridge. “The idea of getting through the holidays during a pandemic and not be able to be physically present with your family and friends — most of whom are your support systems — is just very difficult for people, and it’s certainly leading to increased feelings of isolation, anxiety, fear, depression, and we’re seeing people reach out more for help,” he said.

Most suggests making a plan for what to do when you are feeling lonely. Will you call a specific person? Will you go for a walk? He also says it could help people feel better if they make a plan for Thanksgiving. Perhaps you schedule a time for a video call with family.

Most says try not to be judgmental of other people’s decisions about their safety, and try to find opportunities that come from this bizarre year.

The Let’s Talk Colorado campaign is urging people to reach out if they need help. Letstalkco.org has lots of resources. If you are in crisis, you can call the Colorado Crisis Services line at: 1-844-493-TALK (8255).