Multiple health code mistakes at failed restaurants

Restaurant Report Card

Tupelo Honey Café






The Denver café scored 8 critical health code violations in December. 





Mistakes include:





  • No hot water hand sink





  • No Sanitizing solution





  • Dish machine not sanitizing 





  • Ribs and meatloaf not hot enough





Tupelo’s public relations firm told us third party safe guards
are now in place and sent the following comment: 





 “We take our
responsibility of safely serving the Denver community and our past 400,000
guests seriously. All inspection observations were immediately rectified and
upon reinspection on 12/24/19  show zero
violations. 





Further safety measures have been taken including: all staff
members have been retrained in food safety protocol third-party safeguards have
been put in place including monthly Steritech audits, ServSafe certification is
being completed for all operations members and we’re accepting additional
guidance from Denver Department of Public Health & Environment.”





Tupelo Honey café is at1650 Wewatta St. 





Beau Thai II





The Castle Rock restaurant scored 12 serious health code issues
in December including:





  • Washing hands cold water





  • Handle meat without washing hands





  • No certified food protection manager





  • Lacking food temperature knowledge





The problem solvers called and left messages, but no one responded so we went by to check out the restaurant.





An employee told us the manager was not available and we later
received the following statement from the Beau Thai team:





  “All violations
have been corrected and passed with the Tri-County Health Department. We had
new employees at the time that have now completed the Food Handler Course
through Tri-County Health.  We take food handling seriously and will
continue on going training with all employees.”





You’ll find Beau Thai
II at 1341 New Beale St in Castle Rock.





Tommy’s
Thai





Our “A” grade goes to
Tommy’s Thai at 3410 E Colfax Ave in Denver for two perfect health inspections
in a row. 





How restaurants appear
on our Report Card





Restaurant Report Card features health inspections in the city
and county of Denver, Jefferson County, Weld County, Broomfield and restaurants under the jurisdiction of the Tri-County
Health Department. The Tri-County Health Department includes Adams, Arapahoe
and Douglas counties.





An inspection is a “snapshot” of what is happening during the
day and time of the inspection. On any given day, a restaurant could have more
or fewer violations than noted in an inspection. Also, at the time of an
inspection, violations are recorded and can be corrected prior to the inspector
leaving the restaurant. If violations are not corrected, a follow-up inspection
is scheduled.





The criteria FOX31 Denver uses to give a restaurant a failing
grade includes the evaluation of two unannounced inspections by county health
inspectors. A failing restaurant must have five or four critical
violations on their most recent regular inspection and five or four critical violations on the previous regular inspection.
The restaurant may also fail for eight or more
violations in one inspection. Health inspectors may conduct critical or
follow-up inspections, due to the number of critical violations found during a
regular inspection. Those inspections may also be considered for our reports.
We recognize restaurants with two regular inspections in a row, with no
critical violations, by awarding them an A.





Denver
County





Tri-County
Health Department





Jefferson
County





Weld County


		

		

			

	
	


		

	


	


	
			

	
	

					
