Multiple health code mistakes at failed restaurants

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Tupelo Honey Café

The Denver café scored 8 critical health code violations in December.

Mistakes include:

No hot water hand sink

No Sanitizing solution

Dish machine not sanitizing

Ribs and meatloaf not hot enough

Tupelo’s public relations firm told us third party safe guards are now in place and sent the following comment:

“We take our responsibility of safely serving the Denver community and our past 400,000 guests seriously. All inspection observations were immediately rectified and upon reinspection on 12/24/19 show zero violations.

Further safety measures have been taken including: all staff members have been retrained in food safety protocol third-party safeguards have been put in place including monthly Steritech audits, ServSafe certification is being completed for all operations members and we’re accepting additional guidance from Denver Department of Public Health & Environment.”

Tupelo Honey café is at1650 Wewatta St.

Beau Thai II

The Castle Rock restaurant scored 12 serious health code issues in December including:

Washing hands cold water

Handle meat without washing hands

No certified food protection manager

Lacking food temperature knowledge

The problem solvers called and left messages, but no one responded so we went by to check out the restaurant.

An employee told us the manager was not available and we later received the following statement from the Beau Thai team:

“All violations have been corrected and passed with the Tri-County Health Department. We had new employees at the time that have now completed the Food Handler Course through Tri-County Health. We take food handling seriously and will continue on going training with all employees.”

You’ll find Beau Thai II at 1341 New Beale St in Castle Rock.

Tommy’s Thai

Our “A” grade goes to Tommy’s Thai at 3410 E Colfax Ave in Denver for two perfect health inspections in a row.

How restaurants appear on our Report Card

Restaurant Report Card features health inspections in the city and county of Denver, Jefferson County, Weld County, Broomfield and restaurants under the jurisdiction of the Tri-County Health Department. The Tri-County Health Department includes Adams, Arapahoe and Douglas counties.

An inspection is a “snapshot” of what is happening during the day and time of the inspection. On any given day, a restaurant could have more or fewer violations than noted in an inspection. Also, at the time of an inspection, violations are recorded and can be corrected prior to the inspector leaving the restaurant. If violations are not corrected, a follow-up inspection is scheduled.

The criteria FOX31 Denver uses to give a restaurant a failing grade includes the evaluation of two unannounced inspections by county health inspectors. A failing restaurant must have five or four critical violations on their most recent regular inspection and five or four critical violations on the previous regular inspection. The restaurant may also fail for eight or more violations in one inspection. Health inspectors may conduct critical or follow-up inspections, due to the number of critical violations found during a regular inspection. Those inspections may also be considered for our reports. We recognize restaurants with two regular inspections in a row, with no critical violations, by awarding them an A.

Denver County

Tri-County Health Department

Jefferson County

Weld County