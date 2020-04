(CNN) -- After weeks of being homebound, many people are missing the benefits of their gym memberships.

As a mind-body coach in professional sports, I train athletes who are used to unlimited access to fitness training tools. Like so many of us, however, a lot of athletes don't have home gyms, so I've been hosting Zoom video sessions to show them ways they can still train their entire bodies with less. In fact, using only bodyweight and some common household items, you can do a total-body workout at home to get yourself moving and feeling better.