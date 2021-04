WELD COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) -- The Weld County government announced lifting all COVID restrictions following the expiration of the state COVID dial on Friday.

"As has been the case throughout the pandemic, Weld County government will not issue COVID-19 restrictions and regulations that hinder an individual’s ability to manage the day-to-day decisions for themselves and their family, or a business’s right to run their establishment in a manner that works best for them and the consumers they serve," a statement from the Weld County Board of Commissioners said.