Pandemic puts infertility treatments on hold

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER (KDVR) — The coronavirus pandemic has forced fertility doctors to put certain treatments and procedures on hold.

The American Society of Reproductive Medicine (ASRM) released guidelines on March 17 which recommended suspension of new, non-urgent treatments. According to the group's release, the recommendations will be revisited periodically.

Dr. Alex Polotsky with University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus had the tough task of calling his patients to tell them their in vitro fertilization journey would be put on hold.

“You want to be able to help people and all of a sudden, you have to tell them no!” said Polotsky.

One of his patients, Rebeckah Navitsky, got that call. She wasn’t upset because she understood it’s for the best. But it was still disappointing.

“Right when you thought the clouds were breaking and here you thought, here was our opportunity! We were so excited,” said Navistky.

Navistky and her husband have been trying to start a family since they got married six years ago.

Last year, they decided to go the IVF route and recently got encouraging news. Her doctors retrieved four healthy embryos. It meant she was on track to move on to the next phase. That phase is now on hold.

Navitsky will do as she’s done and that is to be patient. She hopes it inspires others to do the same when lives -- and future lives -- depend on it.

“Help us to be on the down end of this curve. Then it gives me hope to be able to be able to bring my babies home quicker, and I know a lot of women feel that way,” said Navitsky.

She hopes her patience inspires others to practice the same.