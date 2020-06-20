North Suburban hospital in Thornton to offer mammograms for first responders, their families on Saturday

THORNTON, Colo. (KDVR) — North Suburban Medical Center in Thornton will offer mammograms for first responders and their families.

The event will take place from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturday at the North Suburban Outpatient Imaging Center, which is located at 9195 Grant St., Suite 304, Thornton 80229. It is only open to first responders.

Those hoping to participate are asked to call 303-450-3344 to make an appointment.

“We’re holding that because we recognize that over the last couple of months, first responders have been working hard to keep us safe and healthy,” said Dr. Stephanie Miller, a breast surgeon at North Suburban and Rose medical centers.

She said many people have put their own health on hold during the fast few months due to COVID-19.

“Unfortunately, when it comes to women and women’s health, breast cancer does not take a pause. And even if it may not be at the forefront of even what is our current most pressing medical concern, it’s still there in the background,” Miller said. “Women are still developing breast cancer. If we don’t screen them, we’re not identifying it, and then we cannot offer them the opportunity to get the treatment that they need.”