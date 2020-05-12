New resource available for Coloradans feeling anxious or depressed during pandemic

DENVER (KDVR) — During this pandemic, doctors say they are seeing a dramatic uptick in the number of patients feeling anxious and depressed, but there is a new resource available.

The “Let’s Talk Colorado” campaign has just relaunched its website with a COVID-19 page.

The Metro Denver Partnership for Health updated the campaign to coincide with Mental Health Month.

Dr. Ozzie Grenardo, at Centura’s Cornerstar Primary Care, says he is offering the website to his patients who are feeling anxious or depressed. He also talks to them about counseling, coping strategies and the possibility of medication.

“I’ve seen an explosion in the number of people who have actually wanted to talk about this,” Grenardo said. “They are saying, ‘I feel more agitated,’ or ‘I’m loosing sleep.'”

Shelby Calloway is one of those patients. The 24-year-old from Aurora is battling systemic lupus, an autoimmune disease, and an additional immunodeficiency.

She’s been in quarantine, on doctors’ advice, since March 1.

“I haven’t been able to see anybody or let anybody in the house, and I haven’t been able to see my mom, and I’ve been pretty much instructed that I’m going be here until we get a vaccine,” Calloway said.

It’s a tough situation, and she says it’s taking a toll on her mental health.

“It’s kind of this perpetual state of fear, of trying not to catch coronavirus, because for me that would be deadly. And it’s also been very lonely because I’m not able to see anybody,” Calloway said.

She realized she was experiencing some anxiety and depression. She talked to Grenardo, and checked out the strategies and resources on the website.

“Having an organization that allows you to get resources, and encourages you to talk to other people and get help is really important,” she said.

She is FaceTiming with her mom, having video sessions with a therapist, doing yoga and meditating.

She and her doctors know mental health is just as important as physical health, and it’s important to talk about it.

“We want to make sure that you are healthy and whole as a person, as we go through this pandemic,” Grenardo said.