Migraine patients say they are having more headaches in COVID pandemic

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) – With more people working from home during the pandemic, migraine patients say they are having more headaches.

Amanda Wright is one of those patients. She says her migraines had been well controlled with Botox treatments until the pandemic began.

That’s when she realized her home computer monitor and chair were not set up at the right height. That, combined with all the stress, caused an increase in the number of her migraines.

“I was having a couple of migraines a week, and those can last from a few hours to a couple of days on a bad episode, so it has a very dramatic impact in my day to day life,” Wright said.

She sought help from her neurologist, Dr. Simon Oh, at the Colorado Neurology Center at the Medical Center of Aurora.

“Generally, my patients are very well controlled, but during this pandemic there definitely has been an increase in the severeity and frequency of headaches,” Dr. Oh said.

Screen time is a factor. Dr. Oh tells patients to make sure their monitor is at eye level and their head is not looking down. They can buy a glare screen to deal with bright light, and he suggests finding a way to deal with all the stress. Good sleep, hydration, nutrition and exercise always help.

In Colorado, another issue has been the smoke from the wildfires. Patients like Wright say the smoke has exacerbated symptoms. Dr. Oh says if that’s the case, it’s probably best to stay indoors.

There are new treatments available for migraine patients. Talk to your provider about options.