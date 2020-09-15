King Soopers recalls some seafood items sold at Castle Pines store

CASTLE PINES, Colo. (KDVR) — King Soopers has issued a recall for a number of seafood items sold at a store in Castle Pines.

On Tuesday, King Soopers said the recalled items were in a refrigerated seafood case at the store at 7284 Lagae Rd.

The self-serve items were sold between 5 a.m. on Sept. 10 and 4 p.m. on Sept. 14.

The recalled items are: imitation crab (flakes, chunks and legs), honey chipotle salmon, catfish, smoked salmon poke, smoked salmon (Norwegian, alderwood, Scottish style, beechwood), cold smoked sockeye salmon, Nova Lox, tilapia fillet, Ducktrap Gravlax and Atlantic salmon fillet.

According to King Soopers, on Monday, Sept. 14, it was notified that the refrigerated cases’ temperature fail-safe was mistakenly disabled during the store’s remodel.

“This may have resulted in the growth of spoilage organisms or pathogens,” the company said in a statement.

No illnesses or injuries have been reported, King Soopers said.

“Anyone concerned about an illness should contact a healthcare provider,” the company said.

Customers who bought the affected items should not consume it. They can return the items to the store for a full refund or replacement.

People with questions should contact King Soopers at: 1-800-576-4377.