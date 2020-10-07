Jefferson County Public Health announces fall flu clinics

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) – Flu season is just around the corner, and combined with the threat from COVID-19 health officials are preaching extra vigilance.

“Having the flu and COVID-19 at the same time could make you more susceptible to serious complications, and while no one ever wants to be hospitalized, hospitalization during the novel coronavirus pandemic means facilities may be strained for resources and equipment, as well as have stricter visitation guidelines,” a release from Jefferson County Public Health said.

With that in mind, Jefferson County Public Health has announced nine flu vaccination clinics that will be held between now and mid-December.

Saturday, Oct. 10, 2-4 p.m. – Free Adult Flu Clinic and Food Bank at the Arvada Head Start/Carin’ Clinic 5150 Allison St., Arvada, CO 80002

Thursday, Oct. 15, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. – All ages flu clinic at Jefferson County Public Health, 645 Parfet St., Lakewood CO 80215 (please call ahead to make an appointment – walk-in appointments available)

Thursday, Oct. 22, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. – Free Adult Flu Clinic at Charles E. Whitlock Recreation Center 1555 Dover St., Lakewood, CO 80215

Saturday, Nov. 7, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. – Shots for Tots and Teens Clinic (all childhood vaccines available) Arvada Fire Training Center 6651 Indiana St., Arvada, CO 80007 (please call ahead to make an appointment)

Thursday, Nov. 12, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. – All ages flu clinic at Jefferson County Public Health, 645 Parfet St., Lakewood CO 80215 (please call ahead to make an appointment – walk-in appointments available)

Thursday, Nov. 19, 3-7 p.m. – Jeffco Public Schools Immunization Clinic at Ken Caryl Middle School (all childhood vaccines available), 6509 W Ken Caryl Ave, Littleton, CO 80128 (please call ahead to make an appointment)

Saturday, Dec. 5, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. – Shots for Tots and Teens Clinic (all childhood vaccines available) Arvada Fire Training Center 6651 Indiana St., Arvada, CO 80007 (please call ahead to make an appointment)

Thursday, Dec. 10, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. – All ages flu clinic at Jefferson County Public Health, 645 Parfet St., Lakewood CO 80215 (please call ahead to make an appointment – walk-in appointments available)

Thursday, Dec. 17, 3-7 p.m. – Jeffco Public Schools Immunization Clinic at Creighton Middle School (all childhood vaccines available), 50 S Kipling St, Lakewood, CO 80226 (please call ahead to make an appointment)