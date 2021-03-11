How to avoid injuries when clearing snow from your driveway

DENVER (KDVR) — UCHealth reports an increase of patients coming into its emergency rooms after a significant snow storm, with muscular and skeletal injuries being are the most common complaint.

It happens every year in Colorado. It snows and people shovel the snow – inevitably, some people will be seriously hurt.

“We will see a lot of muscular skeletal injuries, a lot of sprains, and people falling down… heart attacks if they work really really hard,” said Dr. Matt Salzberg, a UCHealth emergency room physician.

Basically there are two ways to avoid a snow throwing injury. The first is to use a proper technique with your shovel. It is best to push the snow rather than lift it. But if you must lift, use your legs and not your back.

The other way to avoid hurting your back, is to not use it. Snowblowers come in all shapes, powers and sizes. They are not created equal.

But a word of caution, Dr. Salzberg tells Problem Solvers snowblowers can be extremely dangerous.

“We might see a lot of hand injuries, trying to clear out the blower with their hand if it gets stuck,” said Dr. Salzberg.

The best advice is to go with a machine that is bigger than you think you will need. Just in case of that record-breaking snowstorm. Better to break a record than your back