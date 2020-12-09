How susceptible are you to failing a drug test?

DENVER (KDVR) — With the Broncos’ AJ Bouye facing a reported, possible suspension for alleged performance enhancing drugs, the Problem Solvers are taking a closer look at the drug-test process for local employers.

Dr. Mark Montano is with HealthOne. He oversees the Pre-Employment Drug Screening Program for some local industries.

Montano says generally, drug tests are accurate enough to avoid, so-called “False-positives.”

Professor Ben Thompson, is with Metro State University. He specializes in Exercise Science.

“Be careful,” he says. “Do a little digging on your own about those certain supplements or whatever it is that you’re taking.”