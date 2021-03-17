Gov. Polis launches first community vaccination site in El Paso County

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KDVR) — Today, Gov. Polis is launching the first state Community Vaccination site at the Broadmoor World Arena in Colorado Springs.

The drive-thru site will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and is partnering with Centura Health. The site will start by providing 2,000 vaccines a day, and will increase to 6,000 vaccines per day once there is enough vaccine supply. The vaccines will be free with no copay.

This will be the first of several State Community Vaccination sites to open in Colorado, including locations in Mesa County, Adams County, Larimer County and Denver County.

Beginning this Friday, Coloradans 50 and older will be eligible to receive the vaccination. If you are eligible and are interested in using the Colorado Springs State Community Vaccination site, you can register with Centura Health, or call 720-263-5737.