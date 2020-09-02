Department of Transportation gets hip to reach teens

DENVER (KDVR) – The newest Colorado Department of Transportation safety initiative for young drivers hits teens where they live – on social media.

The “Keep Your License Safe” campaign is the latest push to school teens on so-called Graduated Drivers Licensing laws, which stagger the driving learning process. The younger or less experienced the driver, the more scrutiny and prohibitions on their actions.

The campaign features videos in the short, parody style popular on platforms like Snapchat, Instagram, and TikTok. Each features young actors playing both the role of new drivers and a passenger named License.

Each video highlights one the restrictions placed on young drivers – no passengers under 21-years-old for six months, no cell phone use, and always buckle up.

CDOT’s GDL laws have cut young driving fatalities nearly in half over the last 20 years.