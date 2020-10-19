Denver surgeons are using new technology to treat blood clots

DENVER (KDVR) – About 100,000 people die from blood clots each year in this country, and now the Vascular Institute of the Rockies in Denver is using new technology to treat them.

Vascular specialists will use the ClotTriever to treat Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and the FlowTriever to treat Pulmonary Embolism (PE).

The ClotTriever is an over-the-wire, minimally invasive technology that basically operates like a basket.

“We access through a small poke hole behind the patients knee, or in their groin, and take this basket up into the large veins that are inside the patients abdomen or in their leg, and we’re able to pull that basket back, and actually take out all the clot, and it has amazing results,” said Dr. Ty Garland, a vascular surgeon at the Vascular Institute of the Rockies. He said, typically patients can go home that day.

DVT’s and PE’s affect about one million people in the US each year.

Other treatments including the use of clot busting drugs, require a hospital stay and have a risk of bleeding.