DENVER (KDVR) — For the first time in its history, Denver Health is now offering patients access to elective abortions.

Denver Health opened its Reproductive Choice Clinic on Nov. 6. It provides abortion services one day per week to both adults and minors who are less than 12 weeks pregnant.

According to the clinic’s medical director, Dr. Stephen McClelland, the decision to open the clinic is not tied to the 2022 U.S. Supreme Court decision regarding abortion access.

“It’s been a couple years’ long conversation that started before the Dobbs decision,” McClelland said.

He said even before the Dobbs decision, Denver Health patients were having trouble with long wait times at other area clinics. Now, however, he said demand for care in the Denver area is surpassing availability.

“We’ve been full every day since opening and the vast majority of those patients are patients who are already registered within Denver Health as patients,” McClelland said. “It’s clear that the demand is there and there’s demand even beyond the capacity that we have.”

Anti-abortion, abortion rights groups weigh in

Proponents of abortion access largely agree with McClelland.

“We already had a fair number of people in Colorado who needed abortion care. But of course that has been disrupted by the Dobbs decision and states all around us banning abortion care, which sends more patients here,” Laura Chapin, executive director of Cobalt, said.

Cobalt, an abortion rights organization, also helps patients pay for the procedure.

“It is absolutely wonderful a trusted community partner and a trusted community leader like Denver Health that has long been known for patient care and helping people here in the Denver metro area is stepping up,” Chapin said.

Conversely, anti-abortion groups disagree with Denver Health’s decision to offer elective abortions to patients.

“It’s heartbreaking,” Brittany Vessely said. “Denver Health has been open for 163 years and this is the first time in their history they’ve decided to make a decision that actually harms women and harms children.”

Vessely is the executive director of the Colorado Catholic Conference, which acts as the public policy and government relations voice for the state’s four Catholic bishops.

“It’s very unique for a hospital to make a reproductive health unit that they say is for the exclusive reason of providing abortions,” she said. “They justify this by saying Dobbs created a need in the state of Colorado, but really, it’s more advertising for women from out of state to come and to kill their children.”