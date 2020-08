DENVER (KDVR) -- The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment announced on Saturday plans to review the ketamine waiver program for the state.

“Today I am calling for the immediate and thorough review of the state’s ketamine waiver program,” Jill Hunsaker Ryan said, executive director, CDPHE. “Our agency will work with medical experts to study the use of ketamine in the field-- as well as the state’s oversight mechanisms-- and produce a public report. Patient safety and program transparency are top priorities.”