What is being done to help prevent COVID-19 from spreading at Colorado restaurants?

DENVER (KDVR) – Coronavirus cases in Colorado continue to remain low, but as people return toward their normal lives there are bound to be hot spots.

FOX31 Problem Solvers reporter Nicole Fierro looked at the latest COVID-19 data from the state and discovered there are have been a total of 21 restaurants with outbreaks, including 15 that have “active” outbreaks.

Scroll down for the list of restaurant outbreaks

However, just because a restaurant has an active outbreak, that doesn’t necessarily mean it needs to close. Problem Solvers spoke to several local health districts and discovered that if CDC guidelines, including screening, exclusion, face mask wearing, and more, are being followed the business can continue to operate.

Denver Department of Public Health and Environment shared the following statement:

“We are currently responding to complaints about restaurants both COVID and non-COVID related. When responding we address the issue that was brought to our attention. With COVID-type complaints, we provide general orders consistent with state and CDC workplace guidance regarding COVID controls. If they do not comply, we would take further enforcement actions, including citations. In general, restaurants are doing a good job doing their part and having appropriate controls in place before any visits associated with employees confirmed with COVID. These controls, if implemented, effectively help keep customers and employees safe. Controls such as screening all employees each day for symptoms of COVID, excluding employees with these symptoms, ensuring all employees wear face masks appropriately, ensuring social distancing when possible for employees, adequate disinfection frequencies, and providing signage for customers about the importance of mask wearing and social distancing when visiting their restaurant. There is always followup with the business if DDPHE is made aware of an employee diagnosed with COVID-19.”

FOX31 Problem Solvers contacted a number of restaurants on this state’s outbreak list. Several detailed how they decided to go above and beyond for their safety and comfort of their staff and customers.

Boulder Country Club shared the following statement with the FOX31 Problem Solvers:

“We were notified by four individuals who work in our food & beverage operation that they tested positive for COVID-19 and we immediately informed our membership. The four individuals did not exhibit any symptoms prior to informing the Club that they tested positive. While not recommended by the health department, we temporarily closed our operation and asked all employees to be tested before returning to work. All safety recommendations by the health department were followed before and following the positive tests amongst the four individuals including maintaining safe distances, wearing a mask and gloves and taking the temperatures of all employees when they report to work. As of now, no additional employees have tested positive and it is not believed the exposure occurred at Boulder Country Club. The employees that tested positive remain on sick leave until cleared by their physician to return to work. We have reopened our operations as Saturday, June 27.”

Pasta Jay’s owner Jay Elowsky explained that he shut down his restaurant for more than two weeks, hiring a professional crew for disinfecting after learning several employees tested positive.

Both West Main Taproom and Grill and The Egg & U in Parker closed down Tuesday after learning employees at their locations tested positive.

West Main Taproom and Grill posted the following statement on their Facebook Page Tuesday:

“West Main Taproom + Grill will reopen this Thursday at 11 a.m. for dine in.

“We can ensure you that every square inch of our restaurant has been sanitized and deep cleaned by sanitation professionals. We have also reached out to our employees in order to re-educate and re-emphasize the proper safety procedures advised by the CDC, the Tri County Health Department and our local health advisors.

“All we ask from you is your patience and understanding while we cautiously reopen our doors.”

The Egg & U said it will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday to deep clean the restaurant and will reopen 6:30 a.m. Thursday.

Arby’s

– Arapahoe County

– Lab confirmed 2 staff COVID positive

– Date of outbreak 5/15/2020

– Resolved on 6/9/2020

– Arapahoe County – Lab confirmed 2 staff COVID positive – Date of outbreak 5/15/2020 – Resolved on 6/9/2020 Boulder Country Club

– Boulder County

– Lab confirmed 4 staff COVID positive

– Date of outbreak 6/28/2020

– Active

– Boulder County – Lab confirmed 4 staff COVID positive – Date of outbreak 6/28/2020 – Active Brown Dog Pizza

– San Miguel County

– Lab confirmed 4 staff COVID positive

– Date of outbreak 4/21/2020

– Resolved on 5/21/2020

– San Miguel County – Lab confirmed 4 staff COVID positive – Date of outbreak 4/21/2020 – Resolved on 5/21/2020 Chick-Fil-A

– Arapahoe County

– Lab confirmed 4 staff COVID positive

– 4 staff probable COVID (not lab confirmed)

– Date of outbreak 6/2/2020

– Active

– Arapahoe County – Lab confirmed 4 staff COVID positive – 4 staff probable COVID (not lab confirmed) – Date of outbreak 6/2/2020 – Active Chick-Fil-A

– Larimer County

– Lab confirmed 9 staff COVID positive

– 5 staff probable COVID (not lab confirmed)

– Date of outbreak 5/15/2020

– Resolved on 6/23/2020

– Larimer County – Lab confirmed 9 staff COVID positive – 5 staff probable COVID (not lab confirmed) – Date of outbreak 5/15/2020 – Resolved on 6/23/2020 Chick-Fil-A

– Adams County

– Lab confirmed 2 staff COVID positive

– 3 staff probable COVID (not lab confirmed)

– Date of outbreak 5/12/2020

– Resolved on 6/25/2020

– Adams County – Lab confirmed 2 staff COVID positive – 3 staff probable COVID (not lab confirmed) – Date of outbreak 5/12/2020 – Resolved on 6/25/2020 Chick-Fil-A

– Jefferson County

– Lab confirmed 2 staff lab COVID positive

– 1 staff probable COVID (not lab confirmed)

– Date of outbreak 6/17/2020

– Active

– Jefferson County – Lab confirmed 2 staff lab COVID positive – 1 staff probable COVID (not lab confirmed) – Date of outbreak 6/17/2020 – Active Culver’s

– Weld County

– Lab confirmed 4 staff COVID positive

– Date of outbreak 5/21/2020

– Resolved

– Weld County – Lab confirmed 4 staff COVID positive – Date of outbreak 5/21/2020 – Resolved Downstairs at Eric’s

– Summit County

– Lab confirmed 5 staff COVID positive

– Date of outbreak 5/25/2020

– Resolved on 6/23/2020

– Summit County – Lab confirmed 5 staff COVID positive – Date of outbreak 5/25/2020 – Resolved on 6/23/2020 Fuzzy’s Taco Shop

– El Paso County

– Lab confirmed 3 staff COVID positive

– Date of outbreak 6/21/2020

– Active

– El Paso County – Lab confirmed 3 staff COVID positive – Date of outbreak 6/21/2020 – Active Hearth Restaurant and Pub

– Weld County

– Lab confirmed 3 staff COVID positive

– 2 staff probable COVID (not lab confirmed)

– Date of outbreak 6/29/2020

– Active

– Weld County – Lab confirmed 3 staff COVID positive – 2 staff probable COVID (not lab confirmed) – Date of outbreak 6/29/2020 – Active Hops N Drops

– El Paso County

– Lab confirmed 8 staff COVID positive

– Date of outbreak 6/25/2020

– Active

– El Paso County – Lab confirmed 8 staff COVID positive – Date of outbreak 6/25/2020 – Active Jack in the Box

– Arapahoe County

– Lab confirmed 4 staff COVID positive

– Date of outbreak 6/16/2020

– Active

– Arapahoe County – Lab confirmed 4 staff COVID positive – Date of outbreak 6/16/2020 – Active McDonalds

– El Paso County

– Lab confirmed 8 staff COVID positive

– Date of outbreak 5/18/2020

– Active

– El Paso County – Lab confirmed 8 staff COVID positive – Date of outbreak 5/18/2020 – Active McDonalds

– Prowers County

– Lab confirmed 2 staff lab confirmed COVID positive

– 2 staff probable COVID (not lab confirmed)

– Date of outbreak 6/30/2020

– Active

– Prowers County – Lab confirmed 2 staff lab confirmed COVID positive – 2 staff probable COVID (not lab confirmed) – Date of outbreak 6/30/2020 – Active Mezzaluna Aspen

– Pitkin County

– Lab confirmed 3 staff COVID positive

– Date of outbreak 6/19/2020

– Active

– Pitkin County – Lab confirmed 3 staff COVID positive – Date of outbreak 6/19/2020 – Active Panda Express

– Pueblo County

– Lab confirmed 2 staff lab confirmed COVID positive

– 3 staff probable COVID (not lab confirmed)

– Date of outbreak 6/2/2020

– Active

– Pueblo County – Lab confirmed 2 staff lab confirmed COVID positive – 3 staff probable COVID (not lab confirmed) – Date of outbreak 6/2/2020 – Active Pasta Jays

– Boulder County

– Lab confirmed 4 staff COVID positive

– 1 staff probable COVID (not lab confirmed)

– Date of outbreak 6/14/2020

– Active

– Boulder County – Lab confirmed 4 staff COVID positive – 1 staff probable COVID (not lab confirmed) – Date of outbreak 6/14/2020 – Active Players Club

– Adams County

– Lab confirmed 5 staff COVID positive

– Date of outbreak 6/24/2020

– Active

– Adams County – Lab confirmed 5 staff COVID positive – Date of outbreak 6/24/2020 – Active Tommyknocker Tavern

– Mineral County

– Lab confirmed 3 attendees COVID positive

– Date of outbreak 6/25/2020

– Active

– Mineral County – Lab confirmed 3 attendees COVID positive – Date of outbreak 6/25/2020 – Active Top Golf (Rec facility and restaurant)

– Arapahoe County

– Lab confirmed 3 staff COVID positive

– 3 staff probable COVID (not lab confirmed)

– Date of outbreak 6/29/2020

– Active