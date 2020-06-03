Watch ‘Rocky Mountain Recovery’ virtual town hall with Gov. Polis, state leaders Thursday at 7 p.m.

DENVER (KDVR) — FOX31 and Colorado’s Own Channel 2 – along with television stations across Colorado – will will host an exclusive live virtual town hall meeting, “Rocky Mountain Recovery,” featuring Gov. Jared Polis, members of the state’s Congressional delegation, and other state and local officials and policy experts, on Thursday at 7 p.m.

In the Denver area, you can watch the one-hour town hall live on FOX31, Channel 2 and streaming online at KDVR.com and KWGN.com.

Along with Polis, the town hall will feature U.S. Senator Michael Bennet (D-CO); U.S. Senator Cory Gardner (R-CO); U.S. Representative Joe Neguse (D-2); U.S. Representative Scott Tipton (R-3); U.S. Representative Jason Crow (D-6); Susana Cordova, Denver Public Schools Superintendent; Jack Strauss, Professor of Finance at Daniels College of Business; and Dr. Stephen Cobb, Denver Chief Medical Officer, Centura Health who will address the response to the coronavirus pandemic and take questions from viewers. Due to restrictions on large gatherings, all of the guests will remotely join the broadcast and livestream.

The one-hour live virtual Town Hall will be hosted from the FOX31 and Channel 2 studios in Denver by anchors Jeremy Hubbard and Aristea Brady and will bring together millions of viewers across the entire state of Colorado.

It will open with Hubbard and Brady providing a recap of the latest developments in the pandemic. They will then turn to the government, community, and business leaders to talk about the current state of the coronavirus in Colorado, unemployment, the phased reopening of the state, business recovery, education, and pose questions submitted by viewers.

The town hall will air on five Nexstar Broadcasting stations serving the state: KDVR-TV (FOX) and KWGN-TV (CW) in Denver, KREZ-TV (CBS) in Durango, KXRM-TV (FOX) in Colorado Springs, and KREX-TV (CBS) in Grand Junction.

“Colorado residents interested in hearing about the impact of the pandemic, and who want to express their concerns and ask questions regarding the re-opening of the state’s economy, can rely on Nexstar’s dedication to local content to provide them the latest news and a connection to their government and community leaders,” said Tim Busch, President of Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. “We are proud to harness the power of our broadcast operations across the entire state of Colorado to bring millions of viewers together to speak directly to their government leaders about the re-opening process. We are grateful to all the guests for their participation and for allowing Nexstar to serve as the host of this vitally important live event.”