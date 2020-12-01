Watch at 12 p.m.: Dr. Fauci to join Gov. Polis during COVID update

DENVER (KDVR) - Colorado Crisis Services received over 24,800 calls and texts to the crisis line in October, a record-breaking number during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“With the ongoing pandemic, economic downturn, natural disasters and social unrest, it’s been a very challenging year for people across our state,” said Robert Werthwein, director of the Colorado Department of Human Services, Office of Behavioral Health, which oversees Colorado Crisis Services.