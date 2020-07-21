State warns counties of possible tighter COVID-19 restrictions; Denver to enhance night enforcement

A healthcare professional, right, takes a sample from a patient at a United Memorial Medical Center COVID-19 testing site Wednesday, June 24, 2020, in Houston. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said Wednesday that the state is facing a “massive outbreak” in the coronavirus pandemic and that some new local restrictions may be needed to protect hospital space for new patients. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

DENVER (KDVR) – Fifteen counties received letters from the state health department warning them they could face tighter restrictions if they don’t reduce the uptick in COVID-19 cases in their regions.

“Our early warning system has begun to blink red in a few areas,” said Jill Ryan, the executive director of the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

Last week, Ryan sent letters to leaders in Denver, Arapahoe, Adams, Larimer, Douglas, Broomfield, Garfield, Custer, Chaffee, El Paso, Eagle, Pitkin, Grand, Mineral, and Prowers counties, to alert them of their increasing COVID-19 cases and to request mitigation plans from each county.

Counties have two weeks to reverse their disease trend or they could lose the state variances that allowed them to follow fewer restrictions than the state health order for occupancy at gyms, places of worship, restaurants and other businesses.

“If they are not able to reverse the trend, the variance will be revoked, and the county will follow the state’s Safer at Home order,” Ryan said.

Eight rural counties have already opted to follow the state’s Safer at Home order in lieu of presenting a new mitigation plan.

Arapahoe County commissioners filed a 32-page plan that would help reduce the spread. Commissioner Jeff Baker said the county’s plan includes increased COVID-19 messaging and education through social media.

“I think we’re cautiously optimistic. We’re always hoping that the increased education and awareness campaign that we will undertake will help bring those numbers down,” he said.

In Denver County, leaders said they will be more closely monitoring where the COVID-19 hotspots are located and are developing more stringent measures related to face covering requirements.

“What we’re going to spend the next two weeks doing, in addition to increased enforcement, is really evaluating where we are seeing transmissions occur. So, if we do have to put more restrictions in place, they can be very targeted and we don’t have to have any unnecessary restrictions so we can support our economic recovery,” said Danica Lee, the director of public health investigations division for the Denver Department of Public Health and Environment.

Lee said Denver’s variance allows for greater capacity at gyms, swimming pools, museums, the Cherry Creek Mall, the Denver Zoo, and the Denver Botanic Gardens.

She said Denver officials have responded to many complaints, so the department will be enhancing night staffing to increase enforcement.

“Are we confident that cases will go down? We’re kind of in a wait and see mode,” said Lee. “But we really do want to emphasize the importance of individuals and businesses in helping out with distancing and wearing face coverings.”