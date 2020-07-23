Sports bars outraged by new last call order from Gov. Polis

DENVER (KDVR) — There’s nothing quite like the opening day of Rockies baseball. City streets and bars are packed with fans.

However, this season’s opening day will look a lot different. Most streets will be nearly empty and bars will be far from full.

COVID-19 has taken its toll not just on sports, but also sports bars. Bars are also now dealing with another blow after Gov. Jared Polis on Tuesday issued a new last call mandate that all bars must stop serving alcohol at 10 p.m. The order came after analyzing data showing people in their 20s are currently most responsible for spreading coronavirus in Colorado.

“When Gov. Polis came out with that order, my staff immediately hit the panic button,” said Richard Engel, owner of Sand Creek Lounge in Aurora.

Mark Berzins is even more concerned. He has 21 bars and restaurants in Denver, which collectively see 36 percent of their sales between the hours of 10 p.m. and 2 a.m.

“In the next 30 days I don’t know if we’ll emerge with all our stores still operating,” Berzins said.

None of the businesses in his Little Pub Company will be impacted more than Ice House Tavern, which is just a block away from Coors Field

“It’s a tough business to make a nickel in and right now we’re actively losing quarters — and this is just going to be more money,” Berzins said.

Sports bars had hoped to see some customers return once professional sports leagues resumed, especially since fans can’t attend any of the games in person. However, those businesses must now stop serving alcohol often during middle of playoff games.

“No one wants to get up with the fourth quarter yet to happen or third period. No one wants to get up and relocate and drive home. So I think the impact is just another heaping spoonful of suffering on our industry,” Berzins said.

Berzins and the owners of 200 bars and restaurants are now in the process of suing the state over the order. They say it’s just the latest in a series of blows to businesses to which they have devoted their lives.

“It’s my life’s work. I’ve been doing it 25 years and I never thought it could fall apart this quickly,” Berzins said.