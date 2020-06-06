Some Colorado gym finally reopen, concerns remain about the months ahead

DENVER (KDVR) — For weeks, gyms across Colorado had the green light to welcome back customers. But for some, the limits were too restrictive, and opening was not an option.

That was the case for Kristen Baylis, the owner of Purre Bar in Belmar in Lakewood. On April 27, under the governor’s “Safer at Home” order, gyms were allowed to reopen for personal training or group training with up to four people. Baylis said opening under those conditions would have actually mean losing money.

The governor’s newest phase of the “Safer at Home” order gives gyms more flexibility. They can open at 25% capacity or up to 50 people, whichever is smaller, per room. The terms are something Baylis can work with for now.

She opened the doors to clients at her studio for the first time in almost 80 days on Friday morning.

“The people that come here, that’s my family,” said Baylis.

They experienced several adjustments. For instance, only 10 people per class. Each person must check in while they are inside of their cars before walking in. Her clients are being asked to only bring their keys inside.

In addition, doors inside will remain open so clients never have to touch them. The middle of the studio is open to allow more room for traffic. Once a client walks into the room, they workout in a designated six-foot area with designated equipment.

Baylis started an hour-long cleaning process she has to fit in between classes. For that reason, Baylis said she is forced to offer fewer classes.

For Baylis, Friday signaled a step in the right direction and it signaled hope there are better days ahead. But she also is faced with the tough reality: her business can only survive a couple of months of operating at 25% capacity.

“With the hope that we can get to 50% capacity soon,” said Baylis.