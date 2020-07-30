Restaurant survey paints dire picture for industry in Colorado

DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Restaurant Association released data from its latest survey conducted July 15-25. The period marks about four months since Gov. Jared Polis ordered restaurants to close their dining rooms to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Dining rooms have since been allowed to reopen with capacity limits. Recently, the governor also ordered all bars and restaurants to hold last call for alcohol at 10 p.m. to stem a new rise in cases across the state.

The survey’s results revealed a dire picture for restaurants. According to the survey, 62% of restaurants said they will consider closing permanently in less than six months under current conditions.

The survey also shows that 87,000 jobs were lost in the restaurant industry in Colorado since the pandemic started.

On average, restaurants reported hiring back 62% of their staff. However, 48% of restaurants anticipate new layoffs after the federal Paycheck Protection Program loan money is depleted.

Restaurants report spending thousands for personal protective equipment (PPE) in response to the pandemic. The survey showed that on average, restaurants have spent $45,000 each on PPE.

Restaurants cited cash and increased capacity as their biggest needs.