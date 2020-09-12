OSHA fines JBS $15K, says company failed to protect its workers from COVID-19

The Greeley JBS meat packing plant sits idle on April 16, 2020, in Greeley, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

GREELEY, Colo. (KDVR) — The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has cited Greeley-based JBS, saying the meat packing company failed to protect its workers from COVID-19.

OSHA proposed $15,615 in penalties, the maximum allowed for a general duty clause violation.

The agency said it cited JBS “for a violation of the general duty clause for failing to provide a workplace free from recognized hazards that can cause death or serious harm.”

OSHA said the company also failed to provide injury and illness logs in a timely manner following a May 2020 inspection.

JBS has faced criticism for its response to the pandemic. According to state data, six people at the plant and one person at JBS’ corporate offices have died from COVID-19. Additionally, 290 workers have had confirmed positive cases of the virus.

“Employers need to take appropriate actions to protect their workers from the coronavirus,” said OSHA Denver Area Director Amanda Kupper in a statement. “OSHA has meatpacking industry guidance and other resources to assist in worker protection.”

JBS now has 15 days to comply, meet with Kupper or contest the findings before a committee.

“OSHA guidance details proactive measures employers can take to protect workers from the coronavirus, such as social distancing measures and the use of physical barriers, face shields and face coverings when employees are unable to physically distance at least 6 feet from each other. Employers are also required to maintain injury and illness logs,” OSHA said.