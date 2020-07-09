High school marching band contests canceled in Colorado this fall

LOVELAND, Colo. (KDVR) – A time-honored tradition is being put on hold this fall: all high school marching band contests in Colorado have been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.

The news came as a big surprise to some band students and parents.

Contest organizers told FOX31’s Vicente Arenas they tried to figure out a safe way to hold the contest, but canceling the contests was the safest and best thing to do.

It’s a big deal for high school band students as contests are the highlight of their year.

The news caught 14-year-old Reid Pleuss of Green Mountain High School off guard.

“I was definitely bummed out. I was looking forward to playing on drum line. I just got really sad because I knew this was going to be a great year,” he said.

The Colorado Band Association (CBA) canceled the contests statewide saying it was “concerned for student health and safety.”

The news was unexpected by some, but understandable.

“It teaches people how to be resilient in times that are different. That’s the kind of times we are in right now,” Reid’s father, Dennis Pleuss said.

The CBA said it explored options like having contests without spectators, virtual events and even sending judges to schools.

But in the end, the organization felt there were too many risks.

While the contests are canceled, band activities at individual districts are not.

At Loveland High School, Band Director Kyle Freesen is trying to figure out what’s next.

“It almost gives us an opportunity to try out new things from a teaching perspective. We are going to teach great music to great kids, and we have the opportunity to do that in new ways,” he said.

Freesen said he and many of his colleagues wholly support the decision to halt the contests.

The cancellations are for band contests this fall only.

It will be up to each individual school district to devise their own polices on how bands can practice and play.