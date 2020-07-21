Gov. Polis announces 10 p.m. last call for alcohol

DENVER (KDVR) – Gov. Polis has announced that for the next 30 days alcohol sales at bars and restaurants will need to stop at 10 p.m. nightly.

Polis said businesses can remain open later if they choose, but they must stop alcohol sales.

While alcohol does not cause or contribute to COVID-19, Polis said inebriation can lead to people disregarding social distancing requirements and therefore spreading the virus more easily.

This chart shows why @GovofCO is asking 20-somethings to change behavior and is making 10pm last call for alcohol. (that third bar on the graph is pretty staggering) @KDVR https://t.co/8vCwqH0Yo3 pic.twitter.com/YMsc0H9Xlo — Jennifer Brockman (@jenbrockchalk) July 21, 2020

With the announcement, Polis said he plans to look at the current 2 a.m. last call law and give local communities more control if they wish to allow for the sale of alcohol at licensed establishments later into the night.

“We have a very bad law in Colorado,” Polis said. “I don’t know why.”

