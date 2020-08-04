Frontier Airlines could temporarily layoff nearly 400 Colorado employees starting in October

DENVER (KDVR) – Frontier Airlines has told the state of Colorado that it could temporarily layoff nearly 400 people in the coming months due to COVID-19.

The Denver-based company notified the state of the impending layoffs on July 31, but it did not specify which job functions will be impacted. The Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notice filed with the state said layoffs could begin as early as Oct. 1.

In a letter obtained by My News 13 in Orlando, the company told employees that it does not expect air travel to return to normal levels until after a vaccine is released.

In the letter, the company said 35% of its flight attendants and pilots across the country may be furloughed. Additionally, another 100 vacant non-union positions will be eliminated “until business improves.”

@FlyFrontier confirms 925 flight attendants and 559 pilots could be furloughed come October when federal payroll assistance runs out.



There is no breakdown on impacts by geography, but the airline says impacts at (@MCO) Orlando International Airport are "certainly likely". pic.twitter.com/EO0HTiiJLk — Greg Angel (@NewsGuyGreg) August 4, 2020