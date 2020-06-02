Doctors are concerned Denver protests could lead to uptick in COVID-19 cases

DENVER (KDVR) — Multiple days of large protests have increased the fears of a surge in coronavirus cases in Denver.

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock is asking anyone who participated in the protest to please get tested.

The testing center at Pepsi Center is open from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m., and the tests are free.

Public health officials say people should be tested seven days after a possible exposure or when they have symptoms.

Several thousand people gathered around the state Capitol in Denver to protest the death of George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis.

Some wore masks, but others did not. Video shows social distancing was limited.

“We are concerned that this will result in an uptick in the number of COVID-19 cases,” said Dr. Reginald Washington, the Chief Medical Officer at Presbyterian/St. Luke’s Medical Center and the Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children.

Public health officials say one in 300 Coloradans is currently infectious with COVID-19.

“Just numbers-wise, some of those protesters have the virus, and if they are the ones that are actually coughing and so forth, they are very likely to spread it to other individuals. How bad it could become, I have no idea. We are prepared for an uptick. We are always prepared for an uptick,” Washington said.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment says there will be about a two-week lag before we see if there was an increase in transmission. In the meantime, officials have this request for any future protesters:

“Of course mass gatherings promote spread of the virus, so we want people to do it safely, to avoid crowding, stay six feet apart, wear a face covering,” said Jill Hunsaker Ryan, executive director of the CDPHE.

COVID-19 patients typically experience symptoms five days after exposure, but that can range anywhere from two to 14 days, and some patients do not experience any symptoms. So doctors want you to keep that in mind when you consider testing.