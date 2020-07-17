Denver Public Schools delaying start date; all students will be remote for at least 2 weeks

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver Public Schools will delay its start date by one week to Aug. 24, Superintendent Susana Cordova announced Friday.

Classes were originally set to start on Aug. 17.

Additionally, all students will be learning online for at least the first two weeks of class. The earliest students would return to in-person learning is Sept. 8, Cordova said.

“We are monitoring and adjusting our plans to ensure the safety and wellbeing of our students, educators and entire Denver community,” Cordova said in a statement. “The option to provide 100% remote learning is one of the scenarios we have prepared for. And, we are committed to providing the best remote learning program possible for our students during these unusual times.”

Families will have the option of 100% online learning for the fall semester.

On Thursday, the district released a draft of plans for how it will adjust to the COVID-19 pandemic.