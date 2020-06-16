Cherry Creek Shopping Center will reopen Wednesday morning

Restoration Hardware at Cherry Creek Shopping Center in 2015. (Photo by Marc Piscotty/Getty Images for Restoration Hardware)

DENVER (KDVR) — Cherry Creek Shopping Center will reopen on a reduced daily schedule starting Wednesday at 11 a.m.

The mall’s hours will be as follows:

Monday – Saturday: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Sunday: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

The mall said it is taking a number of steps to maintain a healthy environment for shoppers.

It is cleaning and disinfecting throughout the day and after-hours, with “a focus on high-touch, high-traffic surfaces.”

The shopping center said it is using a stronger disinfectant when available. Additionally, signs are in place to help customers practice social distancing.

Hand sanitizer is available at a number of stations in the mall.

The children’s play area will be closed, and drinking fountains will not be operating.

Finally, furniture has been removed from common areas and food courts.

Shoppers are required to wear masks.