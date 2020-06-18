Boulder, Eagle counties see surge in COVID-19 cases among younger age groups

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Two Colorado counties are seeing spikes in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger populations. Both Boulder and Eagle counties reported a surge in the number of cases this week in people under the age of 30.

“We’ve heard from our disease investigations and our contact tracing that there are a few factors in why we’re seeing the surge now. They have been related to people attending large parties, people attending protest events as well as some travel and transmission within households,” said Chana Goussetis, a spokesperson with Boulder County Public Health.

Boulder County reported 108 new COVID-19 cases within the last week. Goussetis says in weeks prior, the county was averaging one to five cases per day.

Eagle County health officials are seeing a similar trend. However, epidemiologist Rebecca Larson says they don’t believe irresponsible behavior on the part of young people is to blame.

“I think all of our interactions are increasing regardless of our age. As we go back to work, we start to socialize a bit more,” said Larson.

During the past two weeks, approximately half of new COVID-19 cases reported in Eagle County were among people 30 years of age or younger. Health officials say this is a shift from March and April, when the highest proportion of cases was among people aged 40 to 55.

“It helps remind our community again that this virus affects all ages,” said Larson.

Larson says a majority of young people in Eagle County have been very responsive in helping the health department prevent the spread of the virus.