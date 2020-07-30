Attorney general issues cease and desist letter to organizers of Weld County concert and rodeo

DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Attorney General’s Office issued a cease and desist letter to the organizers of a concert and rodeo in Weld County that reportedly drew thousands of people on Sunday.

The letter, signed by Senior Assistant Attorney General W. Eric Kuhn, accuses the company Live Entertainment of hosting events with large numbers of people.

READ: AG Office’s letter to organizers of Weld County concert and rodeo

“It is the (Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment’s) understanding, based on a review of available information and community complaints, that you have held at least two events in the past few weeks with attendees potentially reaching as many as 5,000 people,” the letter states.

The Weld County Sheriff’s Office was called to Sunday’s event, where video showed little social distancing and mask usage.

Earlier this week, Gov. Jared Polis scolded those who attended.

“No government policy can force anybody not to be stupid. But I’m calling on Colorado not to be stupid. We are at a point where about one in 500 Coloradans are contagious with the coronavirus. In that kind of environment, that can be mass-spreading event,” Polis said during a news conference Tuesday.

Gatherings with more than 10 people are prohibited by orders issued by both Polis and the CDPHE. However, outdoor events with up to 175 people can be permitted so long as social distances practices are followed.

Additionally, counties can apply for variances to the public health order. However, Weld County has not done so, according to the letter.

The letter states that if Live Entertainment has been holding events with more than 175 people, it is “directed to immediately cease hosting events that violate the terms of the executive order and the public health order, or to otherwise bring those events into compliance with the orders. This applies to any events you have in the future while these orders still apply.”

The letter states that if Live Entertainment has been complying with the rules, it should share its plan with the CDPHE.

“CDPHE, and no doubt your local public health agency, would be willing to work with you to determine under what circumstances your events can move forward. However, immediate compliance with the orders is compulsory, and any future or continuing non-compliance will be subject to the full force and effect of injunctive relief to enforce Executive Order D 2020 091 and Public Health Order 20-28, including entry of a temporary restraining order.”

The letter requested organizers respond by Aug. 3 with confirmation that they are in compliance with the orders or have a plan to do so.