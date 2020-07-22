27J Schools releases plans for in-person, online learning

BRIGHTON, Colo. (KDVR) — 27J Schools released a plan on Wednesday outlining learning options for students during the upcoming school year.

There will be two options for learning: in-person and online.

For the in-person option, elementary students will attend classes at school four days a week. Middle and high school students will attend in-person classes two days a week and virtual classes two days a week.

For the online option, virtual classes will be held four days a week.

“We ask that families make the best choice for their student(s) and family and respect the choice that other families make for theirs. Exceptions can be made for students who need to move from an in-person learning environment to a remote learning environment based upon a medical or health need,” the district said in a statement.

Families are asked to review the plans and let the district know which one they have selected for their student or students.

The full plan can be found online.