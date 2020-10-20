Colorado seeing 50% increase in flu vaccines over last year

Denver (KDVR) — This year Colorado could set a flu vaccine record. As of Tuesday, the state is seeing a 52% increase in the number of doses administered compared to this same time last year.

Heather Roth is the Immunization Branch Chief for the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. She says according to the Colorado Immunization Information System, more than 1.2 million doses have been given since Aug. 1. That’s compared to about 800,000 by this same time last year.

​”I think it’s going to set a personal record for our state,” Roth said.

She believes this is good news and could help prevent overcrowding in hospitals during the coronavirus pandemic.

Public health officials have pushed the importance of getting a vaccination this year due to the pandemic and it seems people listened.

​”It does seem significant. We are pleased with the progress,” Roth said.

On a national level, CVS says it has already administered more than 10 million flu shots this season, which is more than it gave out in all of last flu season.

Despite the influx, CVS says it still has plenty of supply. Colorado officials say the same.

“I think we’re OK,” Roth said.

Health officials add that it’s best to get your flu vaccine by the end of October. You can check fluvaxcolorado.org to find a location near you, and to see if you qualify for a free shot.